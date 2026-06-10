Best Buy Aktie
WKN: 873629 / ISIN: US0865161014
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10.06.2026 13:20:00
Is the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF the Best Buy for Long-Term Investors?
Because it includes 500 or so large and profitable American companies, the S&P 500 index gets what seems like all the attention from investors seeking a hassle-free approach to the stock market. But there are other ways to allocate your capital.The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI) provides more comprehensive exposure to the U.S. economy. And it comes with a very attractive expense ratio of 0.03%, something Vanguard clients have come to appreciate.Is this exchange-traded fund (ETF) the best buy for long-term investors?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Best Buy Co. Inc.
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09.06.26
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