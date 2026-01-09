Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
09.01.2026 09:02:00
Is The Warming Relationship Between Netflix and AMC Theaters a Game Changer Heading Into 2026?
Over the past few decades, there's been a paradigm shift in how audiences consume entertainment. Many viewers have abandoned broadcast and cable TV in favor of streaming services. This shift has coincided with a secular decline in movie theater ticket sales.Leading the charge has been Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). The streaming giant reported over 300 million global subscribers to close out 2024, although the company no longer provides updates on its subscription data. The company's insistence on shorter theatrical windows and "day-and-date" -- the practice of releasing movies to its vast streaming audience on the same day its movies hit cinemas -- caused a long-standing rift between Netflix and cinema operators.AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), the world's largest theater chain, opposed these practices, and CEO Adam Aron has long been one of Netflix's most vocal opponents. However, the past few months have seen a warming of relations, and a couple of successful collaborations suggest the tide has turned.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
