12.11.2023 11:00:01
Is the wealth gap ruining friendships?
Do your friends earn more than you? Did their parents give them a helping hand? We explore how money can come between friends and familySamira from London doesn’t really speak to her brother any more. “We were best buddies, but I barely see him now,” she says regretfully. There was no big blowout, no obvious turning point. But, rather, Samira and her older brother gradually stopped speaking after he made a fortune from his tech start-up.“As he got richer, it changed our relationship massively.” Samira, 44, who lives in London, asked not to be identified by her real name, as did the other people I interviewed – this is a difficult thing to talk about honestly and, it seems, near impossible to talk about openly. She works in advertising mostly, but also sometimes in bars “when things get really hard”. Her brother, she says, “is basically a millionaire now”. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
