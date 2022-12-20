|
20.12.2022 11:45:00
Is the Worst Over for Annaly Capital Management Heading Into 2023?
If you take one look at mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY), the first thing that will stick out is the company's jaw-dropping dividend yield of more than 16%. You'll be hard-pressed to find higher passive-income opportunities than this.But the rule of thumb is that if things look too good to be true, then they probably are. Annaly is a case in point: It has had a tough year in the face of rising interest and mortgage rates, and the stock has plummeted whether you look at it this year or over the past five years.But the Federal Reserve now seems to have done the bulk of its interest rate increases, and inflation seems to be cooling. Is the worst over for Annaly heading into 2023?Continue reading
