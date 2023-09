Is the Worst Over for Meta Platforms' Stock?

After hitting a low of $88 in November last year, Meta Platform's (NASDAQ: META) stock has made a remarkable 238% comeback, trading around $298 a share these days.Given how pessimistic Wall Street was about the stock less than a year ago when Meta reported its first-ever annual revenue decline (for 2022), the swift recovery has been striking. Investors' mood toward the stock has altogether changed and some suggest that the worst is probably over for the social media giant.But is that so? Let's explore Meta's recent performance to see if an answer presents itself.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel