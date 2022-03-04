|
Is the Worst Over for Toast Stock?
Buying stocks relatively close to their initial public offering (IPO) can sometimes backfire, especially when the company is coming public with a lot of excitement from investors. Restaurant point-of-sale and operating software business Toast (NYSE: TOST) went public in mid-September 2021 at $40 a share, briefly traded near $70 a share not long after the IPO, but has since fallen roughly 71% from its 52-week high.Such an implosion draws several questions from investors, like whether the stock can come back or if there's something wrong with the business itself. Let's dig a little deeper and see if we can determine whether the stock will rebound or if its investment prospects can better be described as what the company's named after.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
