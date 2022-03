Is the Worst Over for Toast Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Buying stocks relatively close to their initial public offering (IPO) can sometimes backfire, especially when the company is coming public with a lot of excitement from investors. Restaurant point-of-sale and operating software business Toast (NYSE: TOST) went public in mid-September 2021 at $40 a share, briefly traded near $70 a share not long after the IPO, but has since fallen roughly 71% from its 52-week high.Such an implosion draws several questions from investors, like whether the stock can come back or if there's something wrong with the business itself. Let's dig a little deeper and see if we can determine whether the stock will rebound or if its investment prospects can better be described as what the company's named after.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading