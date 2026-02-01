Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
|
01.02.2026 18:25:00
Is the YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF an Underrated Crypto Play?
If you're a dividend investor, buying cryptocurrencies probably won't be very appealing. However, the YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEMKT: MSTY) offers you a way to get exposure to Bitcoin while also providing you with dividends. That sounds great, until you hear the dividend yield. But the problem isn't that the yield is too low. Read on before you make your final investment decision.From a big-picture perspective, the YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF is an option-income exchange-traded fund (ETF). Its options approach focuses on just one company: Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR). Strategy makes AI-powered enterprise analytics software, but the real reason investors buy and sell the stock is likely the fact that it also describes itself as "the world's first and largest Bitcoin treasury company." In other words, it's a way to invest in Bitcoin without having to buy Bitcoin.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)
|
31.01.26
|CVC’s sports strategy: from F1 to cowboys (Financial Times)
|
30.01.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite schwächelt zum Ende des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: So steht der NASDAQ Composite nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 fällt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich am Mittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 am Freitagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Start des Freitagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)