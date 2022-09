Is There a Better Value Stock Than Meta Platforms Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For most of its life as a public company, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) (formerly known as Facebook) was one of the top growth stocks investors could own. However, since changing its name to Meta Platforms, its stock is down 53% and has plunged into value investing territory. I'm not insinuating that the name change had everything to do with the plunge. But, the business-model change associated with the name change could possibly be blamed. As Meta pushes all its chips into the metaverse pot, investors have not fared well.To illustrate Meta's falling profits, let's look at its trailing-12-month earnings per share (EPS) chart.Continue reading