Is There a Long-Term Case for Crypto? With These 3 Coins, the Answer Is a Resounding Yes

In 2023, crypto seems to be on the cusp of finally being recognized as a viable long-term investment option for patient, buy-and-hold investors. Big institutional investors are grudgingly acknowledging that crypto is an asset class worth investing in, albeit a very high-risk and volatile asset class. At the same time, there is growing discussion among some of the biggest names in the industry about crypto as a way to plan for retirement.With that in mind, here's a closer look at three cryptos -- Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) -- that might be suitable for anyone taking a long-term view of the market. The obvious starting point for anyone constructing a long-term crypto portfolio is Bitcoin, which now accounts for close to 45% of the entire capitalization of the crypto market. While crypto is hardly a "safe" buy-and-hold investment, Bitcoin has proven surprisingly resilient to the ups and downs of the crypto market. Over its 14-year history, Bitcoin has weathered several major crashes, including one back in 2011 that saw its price plummet to $0.01 in a matter of days. But each time, Bitcoin has bounced back better than before.