Is There a Perfect Age to Take Social Security? Here's What the Data Says.

There are countless decisions to make as you inch closer to retirement, and choosing when to take Social Security is one of the most important. The age at which you file will directly affect your benefit amount, sometimes by several hundred dollars per month.Your full retirement age (FRA) is the age at which you'll receive 100% of the benefit you're owed based on your work history. Your exact FRA will depend on your birth year, but it's age 67 for everyone born in 1960 or later.