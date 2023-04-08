|
08.04.2023 15:37:00
Is There Any Hope for Illumina Stock?
With shares of Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) down 37% over the last 12 months and underperforming the market over the last five years, shareholders have had a rough time. As of April 3, regulators in the U.S. were rebuffing its acquisition of Grail, a cancer-testing company that it originally founded and spun off. So growth may be hard to come by in the near future, and Illumina may need to pay fines.Regardless, the company is still the biggest game in town when it comes to gene-sequencer hardware for use in clinics, genealogy centers, and laboratories. While some competitors make devices that do the same thing as Illumina's products, there's certainly no rising star anywhere in sight that could take its place.So, is the latest bump in the road an isolated incident, or is it symptomatic of a wider decline that will continue to wreak havoc on its stock?Continue reading
