Is There Any Hope for Invitae Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in turnaround stocks takes a special kind of investor. Bruised businesses are rarely at the top of the list of stocks that people want to buy, and pretty much every turnaround story is fraught with the risk of potentially fatal failure.And those risks are looming large in Invitae 's (NYSE: NVTA) case. Despite a decade of incredible revenue growth, the genetic testing business is being forced to severely slash its costs to avoid running out of money in the next couple of years. It's safe to say it won't be the same company by the time the cuts are done. In fact, it might not survive at all.Could there still be any hope for Invitae stock? Let's take a look.Continue reading