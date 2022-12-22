|
22.12.2022 12:00:00
Is There Any Hope for Novavax?
Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has brought investors extreme gains and extreme losses in just a few years. In 2020, the biotech company soared more than 2,700%. That was as investors bet on its coronavirus vaccine program. But Novavax fell behind. And it launched its vaccine a year after those of rivals.Since, Novavax shares have made their way progressively back down to earth. And this year, they're heading for a 92% loss. Meanwhile, due to a late commercial start, Novavax's vaccine sales have disappointed. Now the question is: Is there any hope for this embattled stock? Let's find out.First, a bit of background on Novavax's vaccine story. The company developed a protein subunit vaccine, one that works a lot like traditional vaccines. So, it offers an option for individuals who hesitated to go for the new technology of mRNA proposed by rival vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
