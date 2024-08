Is There Any Hope for Teladoc Stock?

It seems so long ago that Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) was a bit of a market darling. The telemedicine specialist shot to prominence when its services were in high demand -- during the heat of the pandemic -- but it's been pretty much downhill since then.Teladoc's latest financial results did nothing to help, as the company once again disappointed investors (more on that below). Could Teladoc turn things around? Is it worth it to buy the stock at current levels?Teladoc's revenue growth rate peaked in 2021 and has been unimpressive at best ever since. During the second quarter, the company's top line declined by 2% year over year to $642.4 million.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool