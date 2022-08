Is There any Hope for Teladoc Stock in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you bought shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) at almost any point in the last three years, you're sitting on some gnarly losses right about now. The stock is down by nearly 60% this year, and after a weak earnings report published on July 27, investors are bound to be looking for the door, or at least wondering if there's any relief in sight. It's clear that telehealth is enormously popular. As a type of service, it won't be going anywhere anytime soon. But whether Teladoc can successfully compete within telehealth is a different and more contentious issue. Is its stock hopeless, or are its current issues just bumps in the road?Since the pandemic started, telehealth has become huge, and Teladoc is capturing consumer enthusiasm for remote care by offering its talk-with-a-doctor-on-demand service as a subscription. But its business model is far from being proven, and the company appears to be feeling some serious growing pains. Its second-quarter results weren't exactly what investors were looking for, to say the least. Continue reading