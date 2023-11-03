|
03.11.2023 11:55:00
Is There Any Hope Left for Block Stock?
Block (NYSE: SQ) was a market darling for many years. The financial technology (fintech) upstart benefited greatly during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers and businesses switched from physical to digital payments. Investors loved the stock so much that -- even when the company announced a risky $29 billion acquisition for buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Afterpay -- the stock shot up 10% to all-time highs. Shares of acquirers almost always fall they announce a huge acquisition, because they can dilute existing shareholder, burden the buyer with debt, and the deals don't often work out as planned.That acquisition was in the summer of 2021. Today, the bull market mania has deflated, and so has Block's share price. With no signs of profitability, uncertain cryptocurrency and lending initiatives, and a damning investment report exposing some potential holes in the business, investors have gotten increasingly bearish on Block. The shares are down about 85% from all-time highs to about $44, which is where the stock traded during the March 2020 lows. The last two years have been brutal for any investor in this fintech disruptor.Is there any hope left for Block shareholders? Or should investors cut their losses and try their luck elsewhere? Let's take a closer look and find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HOPE INC.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu HOPE INC.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HOPE INC.
|260,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht ruft gute Laune hervor: ATX geht deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche sehr stark. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Die US-Indizes setzten ihre Gewinnserie auch am Freitag fort. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten am Freitag steigen; in Japan fand feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt.