|
26.07.2023 16:15:00
Is There Any Hope Left for Lyft Stock?
There are a lot of fallen angels from the pandemic-era stock market bubble. Ride-sharing platform Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) is a textbook example of a pandemic bubble stock.Its shares are off 85% from their all-time highs even though the company has put up solid revenue growth as investors clamor for these new-age companies to generate true profitability. Lyft has posted a trailing-12-month net loss every quarter since going public in 2019. Not great. But there are some signs it might be finally turning a corner. With new management taking the reins and cost-cutting initiatives in place, is there hope Lyft stock can finally make a turnaround? Let's take a look. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!