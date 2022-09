Is There Any Hope Left for Wayfair?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This time a year ago, Wayfair's (NYSE: W) share price was around $250, but after five consecutive quarters of declining revenue, the stock has sunk to $55 at the time of writing. Management has blamed lower consumer spending as a result of inflation and other economic concerns for the company's weak performance. Investors are also concerned about Wayfair's deteriorating profitability. Through the first half of 2022, the company reported a loss of $697 million on revenue of $6.3 billion. With the company's finances deteriorating amid a weak backdrop for retail sales, investors are probably wondering if Wayfair can get back on track and whether the stock is worth holding.Continue reading