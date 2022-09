Is There Any Hope Left for Wish Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH), the parent company of online marketplace Wish, went public in December 2020 at $24 per share. Its stock hit an all-time high of $31.19 last February but now trades at less than $1.Wish struggled with a continually declining number of shoppers, plunging revenue, and ongoing losses. It was also banned in France last year for allegedly selling dangerous and counterfeit products. The post-pandemic slowdown in online sales exacerbated all that pain, and the embattled company's founder and CEO Piotr Szulczewski stepped down this February.His successor, former Foot Locker executive Vijay Talwar, lasted a mere seven months before resigning in early September. Joe Yan, an operating partner at Wish's investor GGV Capital, is now serving as its interim CEO.Continue reading