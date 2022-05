Is There Any Way to Retire Comfortably on Social Security Alone?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The tricky thing about retirement planning is that it's hard to anticipate what your living costs will look like 15, 20, or 30 years down the line. Maybe you'll end up spending $1,000 a month on healthcare due to rising costs and multiple medical issues. Or maybe you won't even spend half that much.But while it's difficult to estimate your retirement costs when that milestone is decades away, there are steps you can take to plan for your senior years, like socking money away in savings and establishing an income strategy. And part of the latter should include figuring out what role Social Security might play in your retirement.Now many seniors depend on Social Security for the bulk of their retirement income. Some even count on those benefits to pay all of their living costs once they stop working.