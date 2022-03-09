|
09.03.2022 13:20:00
Is There Room for Verizon and T-Mobile in Home Internet?
At Verizon's (NYSE: VZ) Investor Day earlier this month, management laid out plans to expand its home broadband subscriber base from 6.5 million to about 11 million by 2025. Most of that growth will come from the expansion of its fixed wireless access (FWA) service, which uses its 5G network to deliver home internet. Meanwhile, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is aiming to add around 7 million more subscribers to its FWA service in the same time frame.Combined, the two will look to add more home internet subscribers over the next four years as the entire industry did from 2016 through 2019. And cable competitors Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) won't go down without a fight.
