Is This 1 Small Chip Stock a Top Bet on the Future of AI?

As interest rates increased and made the purchase of new vehicles more prohibitive in the last year, companies specializing in electric vehicles (EVs) have taken it on the chin in recent months. That includes tiny Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a specialist that makes equipment used in production of silicon carbide (SiC) chips for high-voltage power devices -- including in EV motors and EV charging stations.Much has already been said about the outlook for EVs, which may just be going through some growing pains. Aehr itself predicts a rebound in sales in the current quarter (spring 2024). However, in the next couple of years, a new growth market may emerge for the tiny company: artificial intelligence (AI) systems.Aehr just whiffed on its third-quarter fiscal 2024 (the three months ended in January 2024) earnings report. Customers pushed back delivery of SiC test and burn-in equipment until later this year due to current excess supply of chips for the auto industry. Aehr's test equipment helps weed out bad SiC chips. The machines also do burn-in, which "ages" the SiC chips by running electric current through them for a fixed period of time -- a necessary step unique to SiC that helps with performance of these high-power devices once they get installed into EVs.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel