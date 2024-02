Is This 1 Thing the Biggest Risk for Airbnb Stock?

Since its founding in 2007, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has quickly become a major disruptor in the global hospitality industry. It reported $73 billion of gross booking value (GBV) and 448 million nights and experiences booked in 2023. The business currently counts 5 million hosts listing 7.7 million different properties. This is tremendous scale that has been achieved in less than two decades.Thanks to such remarkable success, it's easy for investors to put the blinders on and assume this growth tech stock is invincible. But even a business as dominant as Airbnb faces challenges.What is the company's biggest risk?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel