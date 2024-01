Is This 18%-Yielding Dividend on the Verge of Getting Cut?

Investing in dividend stocks isn't always as easy as it appears. While it may be tempting to think about how much dividend income you might collect from a high yield, it's also important to consider the risk. Even seemingly safe stocks can struggle under challenging economic circumstances.Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) has endured more than its share of struggles over the past few years. Tenants of the hospital-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) have faced challenges due to the pandemic, and that has affected the REIT's financials as well.Last year, Medical Properties Trust (MPT) slashed its quarterly dividend from $0.29 to $0.15. But with its struggles still not appearing to be over, could it be possible that investors endure yet another rate cut in 2024?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel