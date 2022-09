Is This 7.7% Yield Too Good to Be True?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A high-yielding dividend stock that pays more than 7% might sound too risky to consider. Many stocks normally pay less than 5%, and even the S&P 500 averages a yield of only 1.5%.However, with markets struggling this year, many stocks have fallen significantly in value. And when a company's share price goes down, as long as there have been no changes to its dividend, its yield goes up. As a result, many dividend stocks are paying higher yields than they were a year ago.One healthcare stock that stands out for its high payout today is Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). The real estate investment trust (REIT) pays 7.7%, and its share price is down 36% (far worse than the S&P 500's decline of 15% over the same period).Continue reading