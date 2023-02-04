|
04.02.2023 11:15:00
Is This a Bear Market Bounce? Why Costco Is Worth Buying If the Bear Comes Back
Since the lows in October, the S&P 500 index has gained over 15%; one month into 2023, and it's up over 7% already. It could be the start of the next bull market, or a dreaded "bear market bounce" with declines continuing after a false start. Whether you're worried about a bounce or you're more optimistic, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is worth buying, according to Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro. They break down why in this video. *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Jan. 19, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 4, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
