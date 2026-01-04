Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
|
04.01.2026 07:13:00
Is This a Rare Buying Opportunity for Amazon Stock?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been a reliable long-term performer, but the growth stock didn't have a spectacular 2025. The growth stock only gained 5% despite strong financial results throughout the year, and this mismatch makes Amazon look promising.It has made great strides in e-commerce, online advertising, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI), four industries that are poised for long-term growth. That's enough to warrant a closer look, and when you dig into recent results, Amazon's stock seems undervalued at current levels.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!