|
06.09.2023 15:45:00
Is This a Sign Walgreens Boots Alliance's Dividend Is in Danger?
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) offers an incredibly high dividend yield of 7.6%. In comparison, the S&P 500 averages a yield of only 1.5%. Walgreens' high yield isn't because the company has been aggressively raising its payouts. Instead, it's because the share price has been crashing; it's down 66% over the past five years. The stock is now trading at levels it hasn't been at in over a decade. Investors appear to be worried about the future of the business and the safety of the dividend. And there's one thing that didn't happen recently that could further stoke concern.Walgreens has been lifting its dividend payments for decades. On July 13, 2022, the company announced a 0.5% boost to its dividend. That lengthened its streak to 47 straight years of increases. This past July, however, the company didn't extend that streak to 48 years. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!