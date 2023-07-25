|
Is This AI and Robotics Chip Stock a Buy Now?
Famed disruptive growth investor Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Invest, has made a name for herself as one of the most bullish voices on Wall Street. Despite this reputation, Wood and company dumped its holding in Nvidia early this year -- at exactly the wrong time. Nvidia has since provided a financial outlook that includes billions of extra artificial intelligence (AI) revenue in a single quarter.Among other things, one Ark ETF, the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKQ), has been scooping up shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) instead. What is Teradyne, and is it really a buy?Aside from its notoriety among a few Ark Invest fans, few investors have heard of Teradyne. That's because Teradyne is a behind-the-scenes equipment maker. Its bread and butter are machines used by semiconductor fabs (facilities that manufacture chips) to automate the testing of chips and computing systems.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
