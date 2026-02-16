Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
16.02.2026 04:30:00
Is This AI Infrastructure Stock a Real Millionaire Maker or Just Hype?
Some of the biggest winners of the artificial intelligence (AI) trend have been the hardware and infrastructure companies supporting it, not the software companies developing AI programs.Nvidia is probably the best example. AI's demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs) propelled it into the trillion-dollar club a couple of years ago and into becoming the world's most valuable company today with a market cap of $4.6 trillion.So, it seems one of the best ways to play AI is by investing in the infrastructure supporting it. And one of the most attractive values in the AI infrastructure space right now is Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
