|
21.04.2024 09:20:00
Is This AI Stock the Best Buy in the Video Game Industry Right Now?
Shares of digital advertising and mobile video game company AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) continue to rally back toward all-time highs set during the height of the pandemic. The stock price is up nearly 80% so far in 2024, and over 570% since the start of 2023! AppLovin operates in two fiercely competitive markets: mobile video games and digital advertising. Nevertheless, this business is delivering all the right stuff to make the market a believer. Is it the best way to bet on the video game industry right now?Within the massive digital advertising industry -- which is quickly approaching $700 billion a year in 2024, roughly 8% to 10% higher from 2023 -- in-app ads have become big business. That's because once an app has been downloaded and is being used, there's verifiable and trackable consumer interest in the user's behavior. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Best Buy Co. Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Best Buy Co. Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!