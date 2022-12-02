|
02.12.2022 12:13:00
Is This Amazon Deal a Game Changer for FuboTV?
Earlier this week, FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) extended its sports-streaming media reach to a massive platform. The Fubo Sports Network is now available in the Freevee sections of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime, adding more than 155 million devices across a variety of media-streaming hardware platforms.This agreement seems important at first glance. Unfortunately, I'm not convinced that it will help fuboTV (or Amazon) a whole lot. Here's why.This ain't FuboTV's first rodeo. Fubo Sports Network is already available on many popular platforms, including the Roku Channel, the Vizio smart TV platform, and Fox Corporation's Tubi service. Vizio has more than 15 million active users, while Tubi brings at least 51 million accounts to the party. Roku is the biggest name on this list with 65.4 million active users.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
