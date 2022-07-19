Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.07.2022 17:47:40

Is This Bad News for Apple Stock?

Today's video focuses on two recent events that could have caused Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price to drop on Monday. The first is research by Canalys that shows that global smartphone shipments fell 9% in the second quarter of 2022.
19.07.22 Apple Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.07.22 Apple Equal Weight Barclays Capital
01.07.22 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.06.22 Apple Buy UBS AG
17.06.22 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

