|
19.07.2022 17:47:40
Is This Bad News for Apple Stock?
Today's video focuses on two recent events that could have caused Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price to drop on Monday. The first is research by Canalys that shows that global smartphone shipments fell 9% in the second quarter of 2022. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the closing prices of July 18, 2022. The video was published on July 18, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|19.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|01.07.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.06.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|17.06.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|01.07.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.06.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|17.06.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.07.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.06.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|17.06.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.06.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.06.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.06.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|03.06.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.22
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|4 647,00
|3,61%
|Apple Inc.
|147,92
|0,33%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGaslieferungen im Fokus: ATX stabil -- DAX dreht ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch zurückhaltend. Der DAX dreht nach einem starken Handelsauftakt ins Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus.