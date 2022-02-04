|
Is this Beaten-Down Biotech Making a Comeback?
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) didn't exactly put smiles on investors' faces in recent times. The biotech company's shares sank in the fall of 2020 after a candidate failed in clinical trials. And they spent the following year in the doldrums -- even as the company reported billions of dollars in revenue and profit.But things may be looking up for Vertex and its investors. The stock may be on its way to full recovery and additional gains. Vertex has climbed 15% since the start of the year -- even as the market, on the whole, slipped. That's after an increase of nearly 22% in the last three months of 2021.Could this movement last? Let's take a closer look.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
