Is This Biotech a Safe Stock to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Upon first glance, Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) doesn't exactly sound like a candidate for being a safe stock that's ready to buy today. At present, the biotech has no approved drugs nor any revenue. Nor does it have much cash on hand or any major collaborator to keep it afloat.So how could it possibly be safe? The short answer is that all of the above is likely to change for the better. And it all boils down to one subtle clue that was disclosed recently. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading