Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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09.07.2026 21:00:00
Is This Biotech Stock a Buy After Its Massive Rally?
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) may be one of biotech's most tempting buyout targets, thanks to its weight loss drug pipeline and massive obesity market opportunity. But the stock also carries serious risk, especially as a better-funded rival gains a head start. The upside could be substantial, but only if the data, timing, and buyer interest line up.Stock prices used were the market prices of June 26, 2026. The video was published on July 7, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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