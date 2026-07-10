Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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10.07.2026 23:00:00
Is This Biotech Stock a Buy Near Its 52-Week High?
The first five months of 2026 were rough on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). The biotech's shares moved in the wrong direction through early June. However, the drugmaker has bounced back in style over the past month, with its stock gaining 10%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is now up 9% this year and recently hit a fresh 52-week high. Is there more upside left for the stock? Let's find out. Several recent developments explain why the market is increasingly excited about Vertex Pharmaceuticals' prospects. First, the company recently received a label expansion for Casgevy, a gene-editing medicine for sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT), two blood-related diseases. Casgevy is now indicated to treat patients as young as two who have TDT or SCD (it was previously approved for people 12 and older).Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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