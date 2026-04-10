Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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10.04.2026 18:30:00
Is This Biotech Stock the Best Chance to Make a Fortune in Healthcare?
Investing in smaller biotechs can yield outstanding returns over the long run if they make sufficient regulatory and commercial progress. On the flip side, these companies come with a healthy dose of risk. So, there is a possibility that picking the right drugmaker will make you a fortune, but choosing the wrong one could destroy your wealth. Which camp does Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) belong in? Let's see whether buying this company's shares could make you a lot richer. Iovance Biotherapeutics' shares have significantly underperformed broader equities over the past three years. At first glance, it's hard to understand why. In 2024, the company earned approval for Amtagvi, a treatment for advanced melanoma, whose sales have grown at a good clip since. Last year, Iovance Biotherapeutics' sales, mostly driven by Amtagvi, came in at $263.5 million, up almost 61% from the previous fiscal year. What's more, Amtagvi was the first medicine of its kind approved for patients with advanced melanoma, and it is slowly expanding its global reach. It was approved in Canada last year and could receive the blessing of regulators in various European countries and Australia over the next couple of years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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