Is This Coin on Track for 10X Returns in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM) remains a Top 30 crypto with a $2 billion market capitalization, it has never regained its luster from several years ago when investors were talking about it as a game-changing crypto payment network. In 2022, Stellar is down 72% for the year and is currently trading for less than $0.10. Yet, there's a scenario in which Stellar posts 10X returns in 2023 and finally reaches the $1 mark -- something that it has never done in its entire eight-year existence. The all-time high for Stellar is $0.94, so obviously a lot has to go right next year. Here's a closer look at Stellar's path to $1 in 2023.In its heyday, Stellar was routinely lining up high-profile payment partners, everyone from IBM (NYSE: IBM) to Moneygram International (NASDAQ: MGI). Stellar offered an open-source, decentralized payment network that worked with any form of money, was lightning fast, and was unbelievably cheap. Several years ago, this type of payment network was truly innovative and helped build Stellar's reputation as a fast, trusted cross-border payment option.Continue reading