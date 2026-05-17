Critical Metals Aktie
WKN DE: A2QD57 / ISIN: GB00BJVR6M63
|
17.05.2026 09:00:00
Is This Critical Metals Play Just Another Trump‑Era Geopolitical Lottery Ticket?
It's hard not to get caught up in stocks' day-to-day gyrations, and there's plenty of near-term noise absorbed by investors, but at the end of the day, owning stocks is an avenue for participating in a company's future, hopefully growing earnings. Investors taking fliers on Critical Metals (NASDAQ: CRML) have to balance near-term noise with future expectations because this materials stock can give and take away in short order. From the 52-week high of $32.15 notched last October, Critical Metals closed at $11.46 on Wednesday, May 13. On the other hand, the stock surged 26% over the past month. Talk about a roller-coaster ride. Then there's the element of future expectations, because at the moment, this is a mining company that, well, isn't mining anything yet. So it's not unreasonable to say that owning Critical Metals stock today is owning hope, which adds to the meme-stock, lottery-ticket vibes attached to this name.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Critical Metals PLC Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.