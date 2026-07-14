Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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14.07.2026 12:10:00
Is This Disturbing Trend Bad News for Eli Lilly in the Billion-Dollar Obesity Drug Market?
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) today participate in one of the most exciting growth markets in healthcare: the weight loss drug market, one that's on track to reach nearly $100 billion in a few years. Novo was the first to launch GLP-1 drugs and see them deliver blockbuster revenue, but it was quickly followed by Lilly, and this company also saw great successes. In fact, as of about a year ago, Lilly actually jumped ahead of Novo and is now the GLP-1 leader in the U.S. and internationally. This leadership has translated into double-digit revenue growth as well as stock price performance, as investors applauded Lilly's accomplishments. But right now, is one recent disturbing trend bad news for Lilly in this key growth market? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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