Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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02.05.2026 21:00:00

Is This Dividend King a Buy Near Its All-Time High?

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has crushed broader equities in 2026 even amid concerns about geopolitical tensions, inflation, and a potential recession. The company's shares are up 13% this year -- versus the S&P 500 return of just 5% -- and the stock isn't that far from its all-time high. Is Coca-Cola still worth investing in at current levels? Let's find out. Coca-Cola's shares jumped on the heels of its most recent quarterly update. For the first quarter, Coca-Cola's revenue increased by 12% year over year -- a strong performance for the beverage giant -- to $12.5 billion, on the back of a 3% increase in unit case volume. Coca-Cola's adjusted earnings per share grew 18% year over year to $0.86. The company's free cash flow was $1.8 billion, compared with a negative $5.5 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year, and Coca-Cola also grew its market share during the period.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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