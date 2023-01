Is This Finally Your Last Chance to Buy Disney Under $100?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been more than two months since shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) closed in the triple digits. Oh, the stock has had its intraday dalliances north of $100 in that time. It's doing that dance right now. However, like the flimsy, caramelized sugar crust of a crème brûlée, the ceiling has proven to be brittle. The crackling sound turns heads, but we ultimately fall back into the pudding. Will it be different this time? The market is showing signs of life, and Disney itself is on a roll. It has a beloved former CEO back at the helm. It's the studio behind the film that will soon be the first film since 2019 to crack $2 billion in worldwide ticket sales, Avatar: The Way of Water. Disney's industry-leading theme parks are cranking out record results. Steep losses aside, Disney+ has achieved more than any premium streaming service has done -- or will likely ever do -- in its first three years of lining up living rooms. Can Disney stock stay and close above $100 this time? Can it hold the round milestone, humbly knowing that it would still have to double from here to get back to the all-time highs it reached two years ago? It's time to wield a spoon.Continue reading