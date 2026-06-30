LEG Immobilien Aktie
WKN DE: LEG111 / ISIN: DE000LEG1110
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30.06.2026 20:02:00
Is This Forgotten Battery Stock Primed To Deliver Gains In The Next Leg of The EV Revolution?
QuantumScape (NASDAQ: QS), a developer of solid-state batteries, went public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on Nov. 27, 2020. Its stock started trading at $24.80 and skyrocketed to an all-time high of $131.67 on Dec. 22, 2020.Unfortunately, QuantumScape missed its goal of commercializing its first batteries by 2024, didn't generate any meaningful revenue, and racked up steep losses. That's why its stock now trades at about $7. But could it eventually bounce back as the EV market expands and evolves?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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