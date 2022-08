Is This Growth Stock on Track for a Major Bull Run?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After outperforming the major indexes for most of the last decade, shares of top video game producer Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) have trailed the market over the last three years. The stock is currently at the same level it traded at this time in 2019, while the S&P 500 index is up more than 40% in the same period. Over the last 10 years, the success of Take-Two's Grand Theft Auto V led to phenomenal returns for shareholders. A $1,000 investment in 2012 would be worth over $12,000 today. The stock's underperformance this year parallels the slowdown in the industry. Market researcher Newzoo expects total industry sales to be up just 2% in 2022. But looking further ahead, market experts see more growth coming, thanks to a massive pool of 3.2 billion gamers worldwide. Continue reading