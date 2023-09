Is This Healthcare Titan the Next Big Dividend Stock?

Most investors probably know what UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is. It's the world's largest healthcare company, a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and has its hands in various areas, from insurance to care.Its rise to healthcare prominence has been remarkably profitable for investors over the years; the stock has returned more than 338,000% over its lifetime. Today, the company carries a $452 billion market cap, and this massive size means that its best total-return years are probably behind it.However, the table could be set for remarkable dividend growth as the company distributes profits to shareholders over the coming years. Here is what investors who buy the stock today might expect moving forward.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel