15.01.2024 15:10:00
Is This How VinFast Finally Gets a Foothold in the U.S. EV Market?
When it comes to electric vehicle (EV) stocks, VinFast Auto (NASDAQ: VFS) is certainly one of the more intriguing companies. The Vietnamese automaker has leaned on state-of-the-art production facilities with 90% automation to dominate its home market, but has yet to get its foot in the door of the U.S. market.However, as it appears it's less about legacy and size of the automaker, and more about innovation, VinFast could gain traction as it introduces new vehicles into the market. In fact, could its VF3 with a price tag of a shockingly low $20,000 be exactly what the doctor ordered?VinFast is gearing up to make its presence in America known. The VF8 crossover has already launched in the U.S. market last summer and the larger VF9 is due in 2024. At the CES conference, held recently in Las Vegas, VinFast debuted an edgy styled truck concept called the VF Wild, which could put rivals such as Rivian Automotive and Ford's F-150 Lightning on notice. The company also announced it would launch the DrgnFly electric bike starting at roughly $2,800. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
