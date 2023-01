Is This How YouTube Plans to Profit From NFL Sunday Ticket?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

YouTube agreed to pay a whopping $2 billion per year for the NFL's Sunday Ticket package, and now it needs to figure out how it can make the offering profitable.Sunday Ticket has historically been a loss leader for DirecTV, which used its exclusive rights to lock customers into long-term pay-TV subscriptions. The Alphabet-owned (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) streaming service may go about things a bit differently, likely eschewing long-term contracts. Instead, the premium package could be used to support two existing efforts (and a third currently in development).Ultimately, Sunday Ticket could become a gateway for many to find more uses for the YouTube app across their devices and particularly on their televisions.