Is This Iconic Passive Income Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

What sets a world-class dividend stock apart from an average or subpar one? It's arguably the ability to continue growing a dividend, regardless of what may be transpiring in the world.Dividend stocks don't get any better than the Dividend Kings, a group of just 44 stocks that have raised their dividends for at least 50 years straight. With 66 consecutive years of dividend growth under its belt, Procter & Gamble's (NYSE: PG) streak is among the best of the best. But should income-oriented investors purchase the stock at this time? Let's dive into Procter & Gamble's fundamentals and valuation to find out.Continue reading