Is This Innovator a Buy After Falling More Than 80%?

Insurance is an old industry, dating back to before the United States was a country in the 1700s. Today's global insurance industry is worth more than $5 trillion.Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is trying to use artificial intelligence and a digital experience to carve out its share of this massive market opportunity. The stock's also been among the most volatile, swinging between $16 and $180 since its IPO less than two years ago.After a multi-month slide among growth stocks, Lemonade shares are sitting near their lows. So is Lemonade an innovative company trading at a discount? Or has the market sniffed out a flawed business and an overvalued stock? Here is what investors need to consider before deciding for themselves.